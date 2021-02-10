Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.52 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

