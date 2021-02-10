Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $9.16 Million Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.47% of The Providence Service worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in The Providence Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Providence Service by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $17,398,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $11,082,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSC. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,932.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

