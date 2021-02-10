Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.41% of Strategic Education worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

