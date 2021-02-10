Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of ASGN worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

