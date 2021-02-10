Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,389 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.26% of Webster Financial worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

