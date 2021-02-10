Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 53,064 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,152.28, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

