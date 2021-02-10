Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,591 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of NICE worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $276.85 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

