Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 60,735 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,735 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.22% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

