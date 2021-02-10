Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Shares Up 84.7%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)’s stock price shot up 84.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

About Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

