Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

FTAI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Washington State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,097,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,652,000 after buying an additional 2,096,308 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

