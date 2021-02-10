Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,173.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $624,664.16 and approximately $71,173.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

