Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.15. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,088,721 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$53.93 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51.

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

