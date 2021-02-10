Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 1,216,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,034,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $922.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

