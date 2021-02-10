Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

