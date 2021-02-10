Fox Co. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years.

FOXA stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

