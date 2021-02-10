FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

