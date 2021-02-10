Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

