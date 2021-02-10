Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter.

