Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,023 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Franklin Street Properties worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

