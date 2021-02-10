Frax Share Market Cap Reaches $32.74 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00015027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $32.74 million and $4.19 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,862,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,889,195 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.