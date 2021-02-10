Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.97

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 596407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

