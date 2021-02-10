Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $27.15 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Frontier has a market cap of $27.15 million and $33.83 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

