FSBT API Token (FSBT) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $63,301.61 and $28,477.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

