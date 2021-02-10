FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.