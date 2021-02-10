FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.33. 23,738 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.