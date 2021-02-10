FTX Token Price Tops $20.11 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $114.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.