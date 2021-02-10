fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

FUBO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. 267,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,947,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,129,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

