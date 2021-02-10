FujiCoin (FJC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,524.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.70 or 0.03860159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00397565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.87 or 0.01086769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00466191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00379510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00254750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022677 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,264,213,206 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

