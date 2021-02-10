Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 6.2%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $172.47. 1,824,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

