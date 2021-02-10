Function X Trading 22.7% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Function X has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $976,128.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,811.12 or 0.99923700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00034315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00095683 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,573,293 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

