Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $198,357.29 and $857,104.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00286453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00105600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00201554 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

