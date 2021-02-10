Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Down to $100.00

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $95.10. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 501,491 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £359.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

About Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.