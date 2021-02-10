Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Stock Price Up 3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 97,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Funding Circle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

