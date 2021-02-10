Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 26,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

