Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 23,772 iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 11,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,959. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.