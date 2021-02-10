Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,080.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,829.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,667.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

