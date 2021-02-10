Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $3.46 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,820 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

