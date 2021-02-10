Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.05. The company had a trading volume of 423,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $763.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

