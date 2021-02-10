Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 486,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,308,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $267.67. The stock had a trading volume of 379,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $724.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

