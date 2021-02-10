Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period.

PFFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,050 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

