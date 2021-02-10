Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 29,608 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 96,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,636. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.