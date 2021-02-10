Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 33,497 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,280 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

