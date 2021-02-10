Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 44,034 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 69,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

