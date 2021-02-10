Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

