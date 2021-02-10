Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.80. 140,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average of $324.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.