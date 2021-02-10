FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $55.27 on Top Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for about $55.27 or 0.00122452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $42,461.64 and $40,033.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00282779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00128482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00087011 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063910 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

