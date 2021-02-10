FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Lifted by Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.