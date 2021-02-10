FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

