FY2021 EPS Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Raised by Analyst

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after buying an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,353,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

