FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Reduced by Analyst

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

SSD stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

